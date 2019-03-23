More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Minnesota lauds its 'awesome' fans for traveling to Des Moines for NCAA tournament
Minnesota fans packed Wells Fargo Arena for both the Gophers' NCAA tournament games.
Gophers
Souhan: Murphy deserved more in final game for Gophers
Jordan Murphy spent all but four minutes of his last college game standing, gingerly stretching his aching back as the Gophers were sent packing from the NCAA tournament.
Gophers
Gophers can't overcome Murphy's absence in NCAA loss to Michigan State
With senior Jordan Murphy injured and limited to a spectator most of the game, the 10-seed Gophers struggled to find an answer for the 2-seed Spartans' attack and lost 70-50 in Des Moines.
Wild
Anze Kopitar's shootout goal puts Kings past rival Ducks 4-3
Captain Anze Kopitar scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Saturday night in a low-stakes edition of the Freeway Faceoff.
Gophers
Live: Watch all of today's NCAA basketball tournament games here
The second round of the NCAA tournament concludes Sunday with three No. 1 teams in action among the eight games. If you're not near a TV, here's how to keep up with all of today's games.