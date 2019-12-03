More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Wisconsin used bye week to regroup, rally to Big Ten West title
Wisconsin rallied for four straight victories after the bye to accomplish its goal of winning the Big Ten West Division by beating Minnesota.
Gophers
Carr stars in Gophers' wire-to-wire win over Clemson
Point guard Marcus Carr could do no wrong on the court Monday. The only blemish on his night was when he almost got hurt celebrating a teammate's success.
Vikings
Seattle's extra lineman tips the balance in its favor all night
Seattle's offensive strategy included the use of an extra lineman on most of its running plays to wear down a defense that prides itself on stopping the run.
Vikings
Souhan: Rhodes' blowup another reminder all isn't right with defense
After another woeful performance by cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and another big-game whiff from the Vikings defense, should Rhodes be gone for good?
Vikings
Vikings dig too deep of a hole, fall to Seahawks 37-30
Seattle scored 24 unanswered points in the second half, using a strong running game and a long touchdown pass that led to a shouting match between Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.