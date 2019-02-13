More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Lillard has 29 in Blazers' chippy 129-107 win over Warriors
Damian Lillard scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped Golden State's five-game winning streak with a chippy 129-107 victory Wednesday night that included the late ejection of Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Wild
Ducks top Canucks 1-0 in Murray's debut to end losing streak
Kevin Boyle made 35 saves in his first career start and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 Wednesday night in general manager Bob Murray's first game as interim coach.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball looking to split with Purdue
The Gophers have a four-game winning streak after outlasting Northwestern 73-64 in overtime at Williams Arena on Sunday.
Twins
Hartman: Twins catcher Castro says he's ready for spring training
Jason Castro played only 19 games last season, but he expects to be rejoining a much-improved Twins club.
Wolves
Williams scores 30, Clippers send Suns to 15th straight loss
Lou Williams scored 30 points, Danilo Gallinari added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Phoenix Suns 134-107 on Wednesday night in the teams' final game before the All-Star break.
