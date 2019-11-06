More from Star Tribune
Gophers
ACC coaches not fond of league's Friday night showcases
none of his team's first three games would be on a Saturday.
Motorsports
Penske jumped at chance to protect iconic Indianapolis track
Roger Penske spent part of Tuesday walking Indianapolis Motor Speedway, using a cool, sunny day to look over the historic venue that will soon be…
Gophers
What's this? How are Badgers ahead of U in football playoff rankings?
Four teams with one loss are ahead of No. 17 Minnesota. And six teams with two losses are ahead of the Gophers, including 13th-ranked Wisconsin.
Wolves
Tyus Jones learns the business of basketball isn't everything
With his mother healthy, former Apple Valley star and Wolves point guard Tyus Jones is happy to reflect on his time in Minnesota.
Vikings
NFL at 100: Saints top Falcons in post-Katrina 'Domecoming'
The half-century-old rivalry between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints produced a moment so poignant that a statue was placed outside the Superdome to commemorate it.