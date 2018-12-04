More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Column: For Urban Meyer, a good time to say goodbye
Urban Meyer stood before Ohio State boosters seven years ago with one goal in mind as he returned to the state he grew up in…
Outdoors
State's fight against CWD will include two large deer hunts
Minnesota has intensified its fight against chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild deer by inviting hunters to harvest more whitetails in southeastern Minnesota.
Twins
AP sources: Corbin, Nats agree on $140M, 6-year contract
Add Patrick Corbin to the All-Star starting staff the Washington Nationals have assembled.
Local
DNR plans 2 December deer hunts to manage wasting disease
Special deer hunts are planned for two consecutive weekends in December aimed at limiting the spread of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in southeastern Minnesota, the state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
Gophers
Gophers on supporting McBrayer after mother loses cancer battle
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Isaiah Washington talk Tuesday about supporting Dupree McBrayer after he lost his mom to cancer.
