Gophers
Cooke scores 27, No. 6 South Carolina beats Dayton 75-49
Several of South Carolina's players kicked up their heels in the pregame layup line when "Let's Get Ready to Rumble!" played over the public address system at University of Dayton Arena.
Gophers
Sibande carries Miami (Ohio) over Purdue Fort Wayne 84-80
Nike Sibande posted 19 points as Miami (Ohio) held off Purdue Fort Wayne 84-80 on Wednesday night.
Wild
Jean-Gabriel Pageau scores 3 as Senators beat Devils 4-2
Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a hat track, including the game-winning goal with 2:01 to play, and the Ottawa Senators rallied in the third period to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Wild
Minneapolis
Growing cash in Vikings stadium fund needs more state guidance, audit says
The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve account is expected to grow to nearly $200 million by 2023, meriting more legislative oversight, a financial audit suggested.