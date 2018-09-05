More from Star Tribune
Twins
After arm surgery recommended, Ohtani has big night at plate
The only thing Shohei Ohtani couldn't do Wednesday night was pitch.
Twins
Story hits 3 HRs, 1 a 500-footer, as Rockies top Giants 5-3
Carlos Gonzalez waited patiently as Trevor Story finished his postgame interviews, a beer in hand to congratulate his Colorado teammate on his huge night.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Acuna and Braves face Greinke in Arizona
A look at what's happening around the majors today:BRAVE NEW WORLDRookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. will try to get the first-place Atlanta Braves off to…
Twins
Back-to-back homers by Cruz, Span lead M's past O's 5-2
Dee Gordon says it's too early for the Seattle Mariners to be worried about the wild-card math. He thinks they should just concentrate on winning games.
Sports
St. Paul Saints shut out Gary in playoffs opener
Burt Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Brady Shoemaker a solo shot in the sixth as the St. Paul…
