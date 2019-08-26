More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gray pitches Reds past Marlins 6-3
Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Monday night.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball team at the State Fair
Gophers guard's Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur spoke Monday at the Minnesota State Fair.
High Schools
Through fresh eyes: Five metro prep football teams with past success start anew with change at the top
Day 2 of the Star Tribune's prep football preview looks at new leadership at teams aiming for what one coach calls "a way to build a better mousetrap.”
Lynx
Lynx guard Danielle Robinson finding rhythm coming off bench or starting
She made her presence felt on both ends of the floor during Sunday's victory against Las Vegas.
Sports
Serena Williams routs Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 at US Open
Playing her first match at the U.S. Open since last year's loss in a chaotic, controversial final, Serena Williams played nearly perfect tennis and beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in a contest devoid of drama Monday night.