More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Tanner Morgan and Zack Annexstad neck and neck in Gophers QB duel
They shared U job last year, and it's a close call again.
Lynx
Delle Donne scores 33 points, Mystics beat Mercury 99-93
Elena Delle Donne scored 15 of her season-high 33 points in the third quarter, and the Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93 on Tuesday night.
Wild
Fenton fired as Wild GM; team owner says 'this one is on me'
Fourteen months after he was brought on as the Wild's GM, Paul Fenton was fired by Craig Leipold. "It was a realization that our organization was a little different than what Paul was fitting into," Leipold said.
Vikings
Vikings stars balance their personal trainers with Zimmer's concerns
How do the Vikings monitor all of the different personal trainers and encourage players not to stray too far from the team's training principles?
Twins
LEADING OFF: Deadline day drama for Minor, Bauer, others
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:ON THE BLOCKWith the trade deadline set for 4 p.m. ET, the hot stove is brimming with…