Gophers
Gophers athletes set another program-record graduation rate
The NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) numbers showed the Gophers graduating at a 94 percent clip.
Gophers
New SEC faces get opportunity after offseason talent drain
There will be plenty of new faces with an opportunity to make an impact in the Southeastern Conference now that the upperclassmen who dominated the league last year have departed.
Wolves
Back from China, Nets steer clear of controversy in remarks
The Brooklyn Nets played well and ate great on their trip to China.
Sports
Wawrinka beats Lopez to reach Antwerp quarterfinals
Fourth-seeded Stan Wawrinka outlasted Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (4) Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the European Open.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Detroit's defense will be a threat
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer think that the Lions' defense will make the Vikings' offense work harder than they have had to since Chicago, as Detroit has depth against both the passing and run game.