Minneapolis
North Minneapolis gym gets new look, as part of NCAA Final Four legacy project
Kids, community leaders celebrated improvements made to North Commons, noting the space's important role in the community.
Wild
Wild signee Nico Sturm spent time maturing with Austin NAHL team
About 100 miles south of the Twin Cities, in Austin, Minn., center Nico Sturm had one of the best seasons of his hockey career.He latched…
Sports
Surf is up: Season opens for Olympics qualifying, equal pay
Qualifying for the inaugural Olympic surfing competition has begun with a World Surf League event which also features equal prize money for male and female boardriders.
Gophers
Izzo's tough customers: Spartans play great defense AND offense
North Score: Second in a series analyzing the Final Four teams, featuring Michigan State.
Sports
THE FINAL FOUR: Road to Minneapolis
Analysis from the Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller and news from across college basketball as the game’s biggest stage comes to U.S. Bank Stadium, April 6 and 8.