Wolves
Aviation experts suspect Bryant's pilot got lost in the fog
The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department had grounded their own choppers.
Sports
Medical board complaint filed against Ohio State president
Complaints against Ohio State University's president and one of its former student health directors were filed Monday with the State Medical Board of Ohio in relation to alleged sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, one of his lead accusers said.
Twins
Diamondbacks acquire OF Starling Marte from Pirates
Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Gophers
LSU brings back Pelini as defensive coordinator
Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator, the position he held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season.
Vikings
Patterson, Adam Zimmer named Vikings co-defensive coordinators
The move gives Mike Zimmer's son a promotion after six years working with the Vikings' linebackers, while rewarding Patterson for his work in shaping the defensive line.