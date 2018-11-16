EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Jason Williamson carries Owatonna to Prep Bowl
Elk River's defense rose up Friday afternoon in the Zygi Dome and stifled Owatonna superstar Jason Williamson. The Huskies' tailback didn't even rush for 200…
Wolves
Jackson, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Kings 112-104
On a night that veteran Marc Gasol became Memphis' career rebound leader, it was the Grizzlies' youngster who showed off his offensive skills.
High Schools
Friday's prep roundup
Park Center needed overtime to get past South Suburban 7-6 in the Adapted Soccer CI Division state tournament quarterfinal round.Mohammed Konneh scored his fifth goal…
Vikings
Vikings could have offensive line intact against Bears
Tom Compton and Mike Remmers are possibilities to return to the unit for Sunday night's game.
Wolves
Bucks use huge second half to rout Bulls 123-114
Eric Bledsoe scored 25 points, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo each added 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks erased a 22-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 123-104 on Saturday night.