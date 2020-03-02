More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins players grateful for opportunity to get away from spring grind
Rocco Baldelli let two Miami-area residents go home for a few extra days.
Twins
Smeltzer's slider-filled start a success of sorts, despite Twins' 6-1 loss
Twins offense is quiet again, picking up just four hits vs. St. Louis.
Gophers
Stanley, boardwork, zone help No. 12 Duke top NC State 88-69
Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as No. 12 Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State 88-69 on Monday night.
Twins
Twins' Sano embraces challenge of playing first base
The slugger is putting in the work at his new position in the field.
High Schools
Scoggins: A Becker High School wrestler, a doctor and a life-saving moment
Quick response might have saved the life of Brayden Weber at the state championships last weekend.