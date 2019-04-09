More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Track and field preview: Three story lines
Track and field story lines1. Distance field in fluxTwo elite distance runners will see partial to no action this spring. Injury will limit Minneapolis Washburn…
Twins
Forecast alters Twins' pitching plans
NEW YORK – As if the Twins have enough reports to study before games. Now they are basing decisions on weather forecasts.With snow expected…
Twins
Twins put an end to streaks for Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
the streaks end hereHow well had the Mets' Jacob deGrom been pitching before the Twins got to him on Tuesday night?• Was unscored upon in…
Sports
Two dozen metro softball players to watch this season
Terrific two dozenThese 24 players will have an outsized impact on the upcoming season. All are seniors unless notedPosition playersJenna Beckstrom, Lakeville North, jr., SSHolly…
Sports
Six metro track and field athletes to watch this season
Six athletes to watchBOYSJoe Fahnbulleh, sr., HopkinsAlready holds state records in the 200-meter dash (20.69 seconds) and as a member of the 4x200 relay (1:26.37).…