Gophers
Gophers women take 'we will come back' mentality into offseason
Oregon was too much for Minnesota on Sunday night, but Kenisha Bell and other returning players are already looking for another shot in the NCAA tournament.
Twins
Polanco says he's 'really sorry' about 80-game doping suspension
Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco says he learned he had failed a steroid test a month ago, and now he's ready to take the consequences.
Gophers
Gophers set pro day for March 28 with 11 from 2017 team scheduled to participate
Led by Steven Richardson, three defensive linemen will be among those working out for pro scouts.
Vikings
Report: Vikings to open season with Thursday night rematch in Philadelphia
There’s little surprise the NFL would want to air the rematch of the NFC Conference Championship in a marquee spot.
Wolves
Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.
