More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Puck Drop
Hockey lifer Steve Martinson piles up the wins and isn't slowing down
The Minnetonka native, former St. Cloud State standout and longtime enforcer surpassed 1,000 coaching wins this season for Allen of the ECHL. Only Scotty Bowman and John Brophy have won more games as a pro coach.
Sports
The Latest: Federer, Wawrinka win in 3 sets at French Open
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
Sports
Nadal, Muguruza post straight-set wins at French Open
Another German qualifier named Yannick, another easy win for Rafael Nadal.
Gophers
Coffey's choice: Three reasons to stay at the U (and three to turn pro)
Gophers star Amir Coffey is weighing the decision to stay in college for his senior year or turn pro to try getting drafted by the NBA this summer. He needs to make his final decision by 11 p.m.
Twins
Signing Kepler and Polanco to long-term deals looks smart now
Two months into their five-year contracts, both Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco are showing strong signs that they'll outperform those deals. Even in a stacked lineup, both have stood out in the Twins' early-season surge.