Twins
Blue Jays give early rotation spot to rookie Trent Thornton
With opening day fast approaching, the Toronto Blue Jays filled a hole in their rotation.
Wolves
Bledsoe scores 23 to lead Bucks past Rockets, 108-94
Eric Bledsoe stole the show in a marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.
Wild
Cousins, Kuemper lead Coyotes to 1-0 win over Blackhawks
Darcy Kuemper and Nick Cousins, along with some gritty play from their teammates, gave the Arizona Coyotes a critical victory in their pursuit of a Western Conference wild card.
Wild
Oilers get hat tricks from Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl
It had been 34 years since Edmonton Oilers teammates enjoyed a game like this.
Wild
Steel records 1st hat trick as Ducks beat Canucks 5-4
Bo Horvat wanted to see three solid periods of play from his Vancouver Canucks teammates.