Gophers
Gophers preparing for lone training camp scrimmage Tuesday
Coach P.J. Fleck said he wants to find out what some of the younger players can do in a game-like situation.
Gophers
Still with Gophers, Kirk Ciarrocca hopes to use his entire bag of tricks on offense
The offensive coordinator decided to stay after a job offer at West Virginia, and he returns to a group of talented players.
Sports
Minnesota Scene: High school coaches association to add 5 inductees
Five new members will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Oct. 12. The inductees are Fairmont cross-country…
Twins
Santana homers in bottom of 9th, Indians top Red Sox 6-5
Carlos Santana homered leading off the ninth inning to send the Cleveland Indians to a 6-5 win over the fast-fading Boston Red Sox on Monday night and back into first-place in the AL Central.
Twins
Diamondbacks use 3 homers in 6th to rally past Rockies
Jake Lamb, Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly homered during a four-run sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-6 victory over the reeling Colorado Rockies on Monday night.