Gophers
Martin twins lead No. 17 Nevada over SDSU 83-51
Nevada honored its seniors in the Wolf Pack's final regular-season game — and the upperclassmen delivered an impressive victory.
Motorsports
Drivers Suarez, McDowell called to NASCAR hauler after fight
Drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell were summoned to the NASCAR hauler after they were involved in a post-qualifying fight before practice Saturday for the Cup Series race at ISM Raceway.
Wild
Stone scores 1st goal for Golden Knights in rout of Canucks
Mark Stone had to wait a few weeks, but he finally scored his first goal for Vegas.
Motorsports
Seven-time champ Johnson still searching for answers in Phoenix
Jimmie Johnson has four wins at ISM Raceway near Phoenix, second only to Kevin Harvick, and that's a good omen as he tries to end a winless drought stretching 62 points races to his victory at Dover in June 2017 on Sunday.
Twins
The Astudillo Project: Player's unique makeup intrigues Twins, fans
Willians Astudillo has spent his professional career — a decade long already, though he didn't break through to the majors until June 30 of last year — defying expectations and exploding stereotypes.