More From Sports
Sports
Surf is up: Season opens for Olympics qualifying, equal pay
Qualifying for the inaugural Olympic surfing competition has begun with a World Surf League event which also features equal prize money for male and female boardriders.
Gophers
Izzo's tough customers: Spartans play great defense AND offense
North Score: Second in a series analyzing the Final Four teams, featuring Michigan State.
Sports
THE FINAL FOUR: Road to Minneapolis
Analysis from the Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller and news from across college basketball as the game’s biggest stage comes to U.S. Bank Stadium, April 6 and 8.
Twins
T-R-A-I-T-O-R: Bryce Harper showered with boos at Nats Park
The first boos, guttural and loud in a mostly empty ballpark, greeted Bryce Harper during pregame introductions 15 minutes before the rain-delayed first pitch Tuesday night, as he stood in the Nationals Park visitor's dugout wearing another team's uniform.
Gophers
Culver, Mooney take different paths to Tech and Final Four
Hometown standout Jarrett Culver was the first recruit Chris Beard reached out to when he got to Lubbock as Texas Tech's head coach three years…