More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Merzlikins solid in return, Blue Jackets beat Canucks 2-1
Elvis Merzlikins made 26 saves in his return after missing four games with a concussion, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off the Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory Sunday night.
Wild
Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2
Morgan Geekie didn't have time to think.
Sports
Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed
The BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament set to begin this week in the California desert, won't be played as scheduled after a case…
Wild
Wild's Dubnyk sets the goal of making a difference
A difficult season has made him a backup, but there's time left for him to help the team.
Wild
Fiala to the rescue: Goal late in overtime lifts Wild over Ducks
Kevin Fiala's second goal of the game came with only 59 seconds remaining in overtime.