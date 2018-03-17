More from Star Tribune
Gophers
NCAA Latest: Loyola-Chicago edges Tennessee 63-62
The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):___8:30 p.m.Sister Jean's prayers were answered again in another heart-stopper, and the Loyola-Chicago…
Gophers
Stanford women overmatch Gonzaga in NCAA first round win
Alanna Smith scored 20 points, freshman Kiana Williams made a sensational women's NCAA Tournament debut, and No. 4 seed Stanford beat cold-shooting Gonzaga 82-68 in the first round of the Lexington Regional on Saturday.
Gophers
Agnew leads No. 11 Creighton to 76-70 win over No. 6 Iowa
Jaylyn Agnew scored 24 points and Sydney Lamberty added 20 to lead No. 11 Creighton to a 76-70 win over No. 6 seeded Iowa in a first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Golf
Stenson takes 1-shot lead at Bay Hill; Woods 5 back
Henrik Stenson gets his third chance in four years to finally win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the final hour Saturday reminded him it won't be easy.
Sports
United sends fans home happy with 2-1 victory in TCF opener
Despite the loss of star Kevin Molino, the Loons held off the Chicago Fire in front of 23,000.
