More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
McCoy laments 13-yard outing in Bills 25-6 loss to Patriots
Ever since he topped the 10,000 career yards rushing mark last season, LeSean McCoy set a "12K or bust" objective.
Wild
Pettersson scores twice, leads Canucks past Wild 5-2
Scoring was nice for Elias Pettersson. Winning was even better.
Vikings
Chiefs owner Hunt surprised by quick success of Mahomes
Not even the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, who gave the green light to trade up last year and select Patrick Mahomes 10th overall, expected his young quarterback to succeed this quickly.
Vikings
Montgomery and Gurley both kept Rodgers on the sideline
Ty Montgomery gets the Bonehead Award for Week 8 for keeping Aaron Rodgers on the sideline.Todd Gurley gets the Egghead Award for Week 8 for…
Wolves
Butler, Towns combine for 57 as Wolves stop Lakers
Butler led the way with a game-high 32 points, including a vital three-pointer with 19.7 seconds remaining.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.