Vikings
Vikings sign free-agent right guard Kline
Josh Kline, a seven-year veteran, has played for the Patriots and the Titans. He received a three-year deal from the Vikings.
Gophers
Score to settle: Steveson enters NCAA meet looking to avenge only loss
Apple Valley's Gable Steveson didn't waste time feeling sorry for himself after losing in the heavyweight title match at the Big Ten tournament, his only defeat after 30 victories.
Twins
Bryce Harper gets his 1st hit of spring training
Bryce Harper got his first hit of spring training.Harper lined a 97-mph fastball to center in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Detroit his…
Gophers
Defending champ Villanova enters NCAAs from different angle
Villanova is coming into the NCAA Tournament this year from an unfamiliar angle.
Twins
Reusse: As stadium deals go, Target Field a winner for Minnesota
Season No. 10 starts next week and Twins' frequent investment has made for a better ballpark than when it opened.