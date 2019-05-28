More from Star Tribune
Old timer's day: Karlovic, Bryan bros. in wins for the ages
Midnight gym sessions were the key to Ivo Karlovic's French Open preparations.
Twins
Pineda on injured list; Smeltzer makes MLB debut tonight for Twins
In nine minor league games this year with Rochester and Pensacola, Devin Smeltzer is 3-2 with a 1.15 ERA.
Motorsports
F1 remains confident in US Grand Prix future in Texas
Formula One expects to race the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas for "many years to come," a series official said Tuesday, despite the track's failed effort to secure $25 million in public money it was denied in 2018.
Lynx
Augustus out, Christmas-Kelly questionable for Wednesday's Lynx game
Still trying to get back to 100 percent from microfracture knee surgery that ended her 2018 season, Lynx forward Karima Christmas-Kelly returned to practice Tuesday.
Gophers
Gopher softball team departs for Women's College World Series
The Gophers softball team hosted a sendoff on campus prior to heading to Oklahoma City for the Women's Collge World Series