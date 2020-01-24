Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and his GOP colleague, Sen. John Barasso criticized the slow pace of how the Democratic impeachment managers have been presenting their case, and they said they trusted American voters to decide President Donald Trump's fate over the U.S. Senate.

