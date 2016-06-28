More from Star Tribune
National
Tumult engulfing his White House, Trump jokes 'who's next?'
President Donald Trump's top economic adviser resigned over a policy dispute, the secretary of state he long clashed with was fired and a slew of top aides headed for the exits.
National
Desperate to stop Trump, Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge
Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And Flake, a Republican senator from Arizona, may stand up against the Republican president in 2020 — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.
Politics
Trump now planning to replace H.R. McMaster, maybe others
The president is preparing another jolt for his administration, actively discussing potential replacements as his national security adviser, according to five people with knowledge of the plans.
National
Democrats ponder midterm choices: Liberals, moderates, both?
Democratic congressional candidates are wrestling with a thorny question: Is campaigning as a liberal or moderate the best way to take on Republicans in territory won by Donald Trump in 2016?
National
Corinthian students begin receiving partial relief notices
The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned.
