Nation
Acting U.S. attorney general has held 'extreme' legal views
The acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, once espoused the view that the courts "are supposed to be the inferior branch" and criticized the Supreme Court's power to review legislative and executive acts and declare them unconstitutional, the lifeblood of its existence as a coequal branch of government.
Nation
White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta
Clip appeared to alter CNN reporter's actions at a news conference.
National
Expert: Acosta video distributed by White House was doctored
A video distributed by the Trump administration to support its argument for banning CNN reporter Jim Acosta from the White House appears to have been doctored to make Acosta look more aggressive than he was during an exchange with a White House intern, an independent expert said Thursday.
National
Florida faces prospect of recounts in governor, Senate races
Florida faced the prospect of recounts in the razor-thin races for governor and U.S. Senate, potentially prolonging the battle over two of this year's most-closely watched campaigns.
St. Paul
Hundreds rally at Minnesota State Capitol in defense of Mueller investigation
Crowd at Capitol chanted, "Rule of law!" and sang "This Land Is Your Land."
