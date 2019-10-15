More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Intel to pay $5M to settle pay discrimination allegations
The Labor Department says it has reached a $5 million settlement with chip maker Intel Corp. over allegations of pay discrimination against its female, African American and Hispanic employees.
National
The Latest: House won't vote to formalize impeachment probe
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):
Business
California oil facility fire prompts warnings to residents
A fire at an oil storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area prompted a hazardous materials emergency Tuesday afternoon that led authorities to order about 12,000 people in two communities to stay inside with all windows and doors closed.
Business
The Latest: Tropical weather new fear at collapse site
The Latest on the partial collapse of a hotel under construction in New Orleans (all times local):
Business
Oklahoma regent resigns over role representing drug maker
A member of the board that oversees Oklahoma's 25 state colleges and universities is stepping down after facing criticism over his role representing drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its legal fight with the state over the opioid crisis.