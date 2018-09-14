More from Star Tribune
Twins
LEADING OFF: Indians can clinch, Cubs' new closer hurt
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ON THE CUSPJose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians can clinch their third consecutive AL Central crown with…
Twins
Rockies chasing 1st division title in tight NL West race
Opposing managers Dave Roberts and Bud Black are close friends. Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt talk all the time.
Sports
Sapporo expected to drop out of 2026 Winter Olympic bid race
The Japanese city of Sapporo is expected to withdraw from bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics, leaving four candidates as the IOC finds it increasingly difficult to find hosts — particularly for the Winter Games.
Gophers
Texas and USC in early-season fight for survival
A Southern California-Texas rematch was supposed to be an early-season blockbuster. With both programs struggling, it feels more like a fight for survival, and the pressure is mounting to find a win to keep their seasons from spinning off course.
Gophers
Replenished on offense, No. 6 Wisconsin hosts BYU
The offense is nearly back to full strength at No. 6 Wisconsin.
