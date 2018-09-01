More from Star Tribune
Twins
LEADING OFF: Shaved McCutchen joins Yanks, Donaldson moves
A look at what's happening around the majors today:CLEAN-CUT CUTCHAndrew McCutchen is expected to join the Yankees when they host Detroit, a day after being…
Twins
Piscotty, Chapman power A's in 7-5 win over Mariners
The Oakland Athletics blew a big early lead and recovered to pull out a big win.
MN United
US women beat Chile in warmup for World Cup qualifying
Tierna Davidson scored her first career goal, Christen Press added a second-half goal and the U.S. women's national team extended its unbeaten streak to 20 games with a 3-0 victory over Chile in an exhibition match Friday night.
Gophers
Taylor scores twice, No. 4 Wisconsin beats W. Kentucky
Jonathan Taylor took the handoff and went left as the Wisconsin offensive line and three tight ends cleared a path to the end zone.
Twins
Moncada, Davidson lead White Sox over Red Sox 6-1
The Boston Red Sox are making a habit of rallying for victories. No such luck this time, though.
