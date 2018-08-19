More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
Santana: Pain still lingers in pitching hand
Twins righthander Ervin Santana says the lingering pain in his surgically repaired middle finger has worsened, so he's going back on the disabled list.
Gonsalves: I'll treat debut like any other game
Twins rookie Stephen Gonsalves says he'll try to treat his major-league debut Monday like any other start, even with 30-40 friends and family members in the stands.
Afternoon forecast: Mid-80s, possiible showers later
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: High of 85; scattered thunderstorms later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Stewart: Lack of command "was not acceptable"
Twins rookie Kohl Stewart says Saturday that his inability to throw strikes must change before his next start.
