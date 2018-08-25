More from Star Tribune
Turner's bloop double in 12th lifts Dodgers over Padres 5-4
The power went out for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but not their luck.
Gonzalez homers again as surging Astros beat Angels 8-3
Marwin Gonzalez was at his best again, homering for the eighth time this month. Justin Verlander didn't have his best stuff, but he did just enough.
LEADING OFF: Streaking Rays try to hand Red Sox 1st sweep
A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:BREAK OUT THE BROOMSThe surprising Rays go for their eighth straight victory when they try to become…
Nats shut out record 3rd game in row; Wheeler, Mets win 3-0
The Washington Nationals tried everything: two straight bunts to begin the game, a hit-and-run play, plus a delayed steal. Once more, it added up to zero.
Jim Thome: Not sure I could still hit flagpole
Former Twins slugger and new Hall of Famer Jim Thome says he's happy to relive his Twins career at Target Field on Saturday, even if he's not sure he could repeat some of his most memorable home runs.
