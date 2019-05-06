More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Giannis has 39, Bucks beat Celtics 113-101, lead series 3-1
When Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter of a tie game, the Boston Celtics sensed a chance to pull away.
Twins
Twins' Perez wins his fifth game, beats overmatched Blue Jays 8-0
The offseason acquisition gave up two hits and struck out a season-high nine batters in seven innings.
Twins
Monday's Twins-Toronto game recap
Twins lefthander Martin Perez, who threw seven shutout innings Monday, improved to 5-0.
Sports
Vikings sign undrafted rookie cornerback from Rutgers and seventh-round pick Kris Boyd
The Vikings signed undrafted Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton on Monday following a three-day rookie minicamp in which Wharton was among more than 30…
High Schools
Monday's preps results
Here's what happened in high school sports action Monday: