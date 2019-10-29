More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Butler makes his Miami debut, Heat top Hawks 112-97
Jimmy Butler made his first four shots and scored 21 in his Miami debut, rookie Tyler Herro scored 29 and the Heat defeated Atlanta 112-97 on Tuesday night in a game where Hawks star Trae Young left early in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle.
Outdoors
DNR study seeks farm chemical levels in wild deer
A DNR study, relying on hunters, will ascertain those rates in wild deer across the state
Gophers
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
The NCAA took a major step Tuesday toward allowing college athletes to cash in on their fame, voting to permit them to "benefit from the…
Outdoors
West Nile virus impact on state's ruffed grouse still uncertain after study
At least some grouse across the three states are being exposed to the virus, meaning a fraction of killed grouse submitted last year by hunters carried antibodies consistent with West Nile exposure.
Business
Vikings owners unveil e-sports team, the Minnesota Røkkr
New team will compete in "Call of Duty" gaming league with colors and logo that resemble the NFL team.