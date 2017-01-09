'La La Land' steamrolled, 'Moonlight' swooped in at the last minute and Meryl Streep offered a stirring rebuke to president-elect Donald Trump at a schizophrenic Golden Globes that pivoted between heartfelt moments of protest and a desire to dance.

