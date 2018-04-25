More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US House moves to block spill of dam water to aid salmon
The U.S. House approved a bill Wednesday that would effectively stop the spilling of water from four Pacific Northwest dams to help migrating salmon reach the Pacific Ocean.
National
Ohio governor's race feud grows over Kucinich's Syria work
Accusations escalated Wednesday in Ohio's Democratic primary for governor over former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich's work with an organization sympathetic to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
National
US scraps plan to pause immigrant court orientation
The Trump administration has scrapped a plan to put on hold a program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the complex U.S. immigration courts.
Nation
Dubuque lock and dam reopens after temporary repairs
Commercial traffic along the Mississippi River that halted in Dubuque will resume following temporary repairs to part of a lock and dam.
Nation
Rabbi traumatized by Vermont traffic stop pays $100 ticket
A New York City rabbi who kept driving when a Vermont state trooper tried to pull him over for speeding and complained of mistreatment by police has paid a $100 traffic ticket.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.