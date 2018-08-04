More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump blasts Pelosi, LeBron James before Ohio campaign rally
President Donald Trump is seizing on the prospect of Democrat Nancy Pelosi becoming House speaker again as he makes his pitch for Republican candidates.
National
All eyes are on 'right-hand man' next week at Manafort trial
Rick Gates has been a key cooperator for special counsel Robert Mueller's team after he cut a plea deal earlier this year.
Nation
California health officials to track electric scooter injuries
Thousands of the devices have hit streets across U.S.
Business
Search for energy underground leaves its imprint on the land above
Oil and gas exploration could have lasting impact on Alaskan wilderness
Business
Wet weather causes freight train carrying acid to derail
A freight train carrying acid has derailed in Massachusetts because of stormy weather.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.