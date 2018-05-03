More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike
Arizona lawmakers pulled an all-nighter Thursday to enact a budget that provides big raises for many of the state's striking teachers, potentially ending the five-day walkout that kept more than a million public school students out of the classroom.
National
Giuliani offers new explanation of why Trump fired Comey
President Donald Trump's explanation for why he fired FBI Director James Comey has shifted again.
National
Minnesota county officials worry about pipeline protest cost
County officials in northern Minnesota are worried about large-scale protests if Enbridge Energy gets approval to replace its Line 3 crude oil pipeline and have asked regulators to find a way to force the company to cover the costs.
National
Data shows 6.1 percent CWD infection rate in Wisconsin deer
Data from the state Department of Natural Resources show about 6 percent of deer tested last year were infected with chronic wasting disease.
National
Trump acknowledges he repaid lawyer for Daniels hush money
President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday he repaid his personal lawyer for hush money given to porn actress Stormy Daniels after claiming previously he didn't know about the payments. But the money, paid just before the 2016 election to stifle her claims of an affair, "had nothing to do with the campaign," the president tweeted.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.