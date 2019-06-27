More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Chris Taylor drove in the go-ahead run with a bloop single as part of a four-run ninth, Max Muncy hit two of Los Angeles' six homers and the Dodgers won their 12th straight over Colorado by beating the Rockies 12-8 on Thursday night.
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Lynx's Odyssey Sims apologizes for arrest
Lynx starting guard and leading scorer Odyssey Sims apologized after practice Thursday for her June 6 arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.
Dream weaver: Meet UFC's mean Maurice Greene, aka 'The Crochet Boss'
The St. Cloud resident, who got hooked on crocheting before his fighting career, will challenge Brazil's Junior Albini in a heavyweight UFC bout Saturday at Target Center.
Johnny Love's Canterbury Park line for Friday, June 28
Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: One Famous Ocean (2nd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (3,6,8,9,10/All/1,8/4), $45.00.1 300 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds.…