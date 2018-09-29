More from Star Tribune
No. 19 Oregon beats No. 24 California 42-24
Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and La'Mar Winston Jr. returned a fumble for a touchdown to help No. 19 Oregon bounce back from a crushing loss a week ago by beating No. 24 California 42-24 on Saturday night.
Mets captain Wright says goodbye, walks off to long ovation
With midnight approaching after 13 innings of mostly scoreless baseball, David Wright was handed the microphone before a full house at Citi Field.
No. 4 Ohio St rallies in 4th to beat No. 9 Penn State, 27-26
The largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history, a sparkling whiteout, was rocking. Penn State and its dynamic and gritty quarterback Trace McSorley had Ohio State reeling midway through the fourth quarter.
Burrow's big game leads No. 5 LSU past Ole Miss, 45-16
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow buried Mississippi with a breakout performance through the air and on the ground.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: September ends with Irish in contention
The first month of the college football season will end with 14 undefeated teams, including 10 from the Power Five and, notably, Notre Dame.There could…
