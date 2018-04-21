More from Star Tribune
Lee bloodies, beats Barboza by TKO in UFC lightweight bout
Kevin Lee missed weight but was on the mark with injecting himself back into the UFC lightweight title picture.
Twins
Godley, Pollock lead D-Backs past Padres 6-2
Zack Godley and the bullpen provided the pitching. Godley was also among the players who came through with their bats.
Twins
A's lefty Manaea pitching no-hitter thru 8 vs Red Sox
Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Boston Red Sox.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wolves
What, me hurt? Butler plays through pain in Game 3
Jimmy Butler on Saturday didn't let an apparent ankle injury slow him at Target Center. "That shows you how much he wanted this," Derrick Rose said. "He's the leader on this team."
