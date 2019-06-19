More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Woodruff scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds (36-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-36, second in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani…
Twins
Twins play the Royals after Berrios' solid performance
Minnesota Twins (50-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-51, fifth in the AL Central)Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES:…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Pujols wrapup in St Louis, Astros-Yanks streak
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ALBERT'S ALLEYAlbert Pujols wraps up his reunion at Busch Stadium, where the adoring St. Louis fans get…
Twins
Dickerson, bullpen help Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-4
Alex Dickerson has had two nights to remember in his return to the big leagues.
MN United
Valeri scores, adds 3 assists as Timbers stop Dynamo 4-0
Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick and added three assists, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.