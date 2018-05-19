More from Star Tribune
Baffert, Justify hope to shine at potentially wet Preakness
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be chasing history, and Justify hopes to keep his Triple Crown bid alive in what is shaping up to be a soggy Preakness.
Twins
Ramos homers twice as Rays beat Angels 8-3
The Tampa Bay Rays have found themselves playing though plenty of streaks, both good and bad, to start this season.
Sports
Running Aces Harness Park: What you need to know
About Running Aces Running Aces Harness Park in Columbus (just west of Forest Lake) will open its 11th season of racing on Saturday, kicking off…
Sports
Odds for Saturday's 143rd Preakness Stakes
Odds The field for Saturday’s 143rd Preakness Stakes PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1. Quip Rodolphe Brisset Florent Geroux 18-1 2. Lone Sailor Thomas Amoss…
Twins
Friday's Twins-Milwaukee game recap
On Friday the Twins lost to the Brewers 8-3 in Game 1 of the Border Battle at Target Field.
