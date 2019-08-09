More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hartman: While Brees has led Saints, Vikings have used 16 starting QBs
Kirk Cousins stabilized the position, but Friday's preseason opponent, the New Orleans Saints, have needed only Drew Brees since trading for him in 2006.
Twins
More poor pitching sinks Twins as Cleveland closes within one game; Cruz hurt
Kyle Gibson was wild and ineffective, throwing more balls than strikes, as Cleveland jumped to an early lead and held off a late Twins rally to set up a chance to move into a tie for the AL Central lead tonight.
Outdoors
A foolhardy BWCA outing? Injured pup raises the question
With adventure comes risk, but the group questioned an evening dash by canoe to fish that didn't end well for the canine member of its party. (Part 4 of our series.)
Vikings
Bridgewater will get hugs from former Vikings teammates - then hits
Teddy Bridgewater, now in his second season as Drew Brees' backup with the Saints, figures to play plenty in Friday's preseason opener with the Vikings team that drafted him.
Twins
Scoggins: Gibson digs deep hole when Twins needed much better
Fans booed loudly after Kyle Gibson walked back-to-back hitters in the fifth inning before manager Rocco Baldelli removed him from the game.