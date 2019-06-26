More from Star Tribune
MN United
Dutch cap Europe's World Cup dominance by ousting Japan
Tears were still flowing from Saki Kumagai's eyes more than 30 minutes later.
Twins
Odorizzi expected to start for the Twins against the Rays
Tampa Bay Rays (45-34, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-27, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie…
Twins
Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Mariners
Seattle Mariners (36-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-37, second in the AL Central)Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Brewers:…
Twins
La Stella's inside-the-park HR powers Angels past Reds, 5-1
Although the Cincinnati Reds didn't commit an actual error, they made a prolific number of boneheaded plays at Angel Stadium — losing fly balls in center, losing their way on the basepaths, possibly losing track of the outs, even losing their cool over balls and strikes.
Twins
Twins show no respect for yet another Cy Young winner in thumping Rays
Rays lefthander Blake Snell is the latest award-winner roughed up by the Twins.