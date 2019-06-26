Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says he thought a third-inning foul ball was headed out of play Tuesday, but when Willians Astudillo caught it, "that was classic Tortuga." Astudillo's nickname is "La Tortuga," the Turtle.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says he thought a third-inning foul ball was headed out of play Tuesday, but when Willians Astudillo caught it, "that was classic Tortuga." Astudillo's nickname is "La Tortuga," the Turtle.