Vikings
Wide receiver salary market looking better for Stefon Diggs
There are now 19 wideouts playing on contracts worth at least $10 million a season, and Diggs could put himself in position to be the 20th.
Vikings
Vikings' Cook talks about recovery from ACL surgery
Running back Dalvin Cook is itching to go after a long, patient rehab.
Twins
Twins, Berrios drop series finale to Red Sox at Fenway Park
The team's scoreless streak reached 15 innings. No Twins player has reached third base since the sixth inning Saturday night.
Twins
Morris, in front of many Twins and Tigers fans, enjoys his Hall of Fame moment
His acceptance speech thanked family, friends and teammates from St. Paul and his MLB stops.
Twins
Twins' Dozier, Lynn and Duke on trading block as deadline nears
After trading Eduardo Escobar and Ryan Pressly on Friday — receiving a total of five prospects in return — the Twins would like to make the best of a disappointing season, continue to add to their inventory of prospects and look ahead to the offseason.
