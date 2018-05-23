More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Sylvia Fowles has 23 points, 20 rebounds for Lynx
Sylvia Fowles had 23 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota's first 20-20 game and the Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 76-68 on Wednesday night.
Lynx
Fowles' 20-20 domination leads Lynx over Dallas
Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was active on both ends Wednesday, scoring 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting and getting 20 rebounds in a 76-68 win.
Twins
Jake Arrieta aces up, Phillies beat Braves 4-0
Jake Arrieta struck out seven in 6 2/3 sharp innings, Carlos Santana's swinging-bunt broke a scoreless tie and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0 Wednesday night.
Twins
Gibson goes six innings, but done in by one swing
Detroit's Niko Goodrum blasted a two-run home run that was the deciding factor in Wednesday's game, a blemish on an otherwise fine afternoon for Twins starter Kyle Gibson
Twins
Twins end homestand with offensive dud vs. Tigers
The Twins on Wednesday finished a nine-game homestand 4-5 after a 4-1 loss to the Tigers, a result manager Paul Molitor called "disappointing" given Kyle Gibson went six innings on the mound.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.