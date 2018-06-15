More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Six Chinese reach Jiangxi Open quarterfinals
Third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland reached her third quarterfinal of the year at the Jiangxi Open when she beat Eri Hozumi of Japan 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday.
Sports
Wild GM Fenton hasn't shown off 'outside the box' thinking yet
Welcome to the Thursday edition of The Cooler, where sometimes you just have to make something happen. Let's get to it: *Two months ago, Paul…
Sports
Jelena Djokovic's grandfather left in field after robbery
The grandfather of Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic, has been found tied up in a field after unknown assailants broke into his house in central Serbia.
Golf
New Prague's Taylor Ledwein gets going, wins women's state am
Taylor Ledwein, the two-time Class 3A girls' golf state champion at New Prague, used a run of birdies on the back nine to beat Natalie Roth, Sophia Yoemans and Grace Kellar by four
Vikings
Jones insists Cowboys stand for anthem, calls Trump's involvement 'problematic'
Jones, who drew praise from President Donald Trump when he said last year that he would bench players, said Trump's continuing involvement in the anthem issue is "problematic" for the league.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.